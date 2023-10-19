If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Harnett County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Harnett County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Dalton McMichael High School at Walkertown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19

7:30 PM ET on October 19 Location: Walkertown, NC

Walkertown, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Triton High School at Overhills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Spring Lake, NC

Spring Lake, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Harnett High School at Westover High School