North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harnett County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Harnett County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered here.
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Dalton McMichael High School at Walkertown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Walkertown, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
Friday
Triton High School at Overhills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Spring Lake, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
Western Harnett High School at Westover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
