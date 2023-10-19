North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gaston County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
In Gaston County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Stuart W Cramer High School at North Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Dallas, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Community School of Davidson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Davidson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland School of Technology at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mooresboro, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby High School at East Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mount Holly, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burns High School at Cherryville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cherryville, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kings Mountain High School at Ashbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Point High School at Forestview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
