North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Duplin County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Duplin County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Duplin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hobbton High School at Union High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Rose Hill, NC
- Conference: Carolina 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
East Duplin High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Teachey, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Kenan High School at Southwest Onslow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.