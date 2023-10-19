North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davie County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you reside in Davie County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Davie County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Parkland High School at Davie County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Mocksville, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
