North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Davidson County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Central Davidson High School at North Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
South Davidson High School at West Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.