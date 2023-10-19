North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Craven County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
North Pitt High School at West Craven High School
- Game Time: 6:58 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Vanceboro, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
New Bern High School at D.H. Conley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Havelock High School at Northside High School - Onslow
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
