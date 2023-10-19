Looking for how to stream high school football games in Cleveland County, North Carolina this week? We've got what you need.

Cleveland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Shelby High School at East Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Burns High School at Cherryville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19

7:30 PM ET on October 19 Location: Cherryville, NC

Cherryville, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Kings Mountain High School at Ashbrook High School