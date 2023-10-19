North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Chatham County, North Carolina is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Northwood High School at Chatham Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Bear Creek, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Seaforth High School at Jordan- Matthews High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Siler City, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
