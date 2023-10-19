High school football is happening this week in Catawba County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Catawba County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Fred T. Foard High School at Hickory High School