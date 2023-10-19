Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Buncombe County, North Carolina this week.

Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Asheville High School at North Buncombe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Weaverville, NC

Weaverville, NC Conference: The Mountain 3A/4A

The Mountain 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Clyde A. Erwin High at McDowell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Marion, NC

Marion, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Henderson High School at Enka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Candler, NC

Candler, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at T.C. Roberson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles D. Owen High School at Avery County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Newland, NC

Newland, NC Conference: Western Highlands 1A/2A

Western Highlands 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Asheville Christian Academy at Christian Heritage