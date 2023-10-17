How to Watch Women's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Tuesday, October 17
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
In a Tuesday NCAA Women's Soccer slate that features a lot of exciting contests, the match featuring Boston University versus Yale is a game to watch.
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Albany (NY) vs Cornell
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Chicago State vs Holy Cross
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Yale vs Boston University
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Yale vs Boston University
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Bucknell vs Princeton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
