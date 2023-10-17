How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 17
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will visit the San Jose Sharks (who also lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO to see the match unfold as the Sharks look to beat the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Hurricanes conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.
- Their +52 goal differential was seventh-best in the league.
- The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes scored last season (on 253 power-play chances) ranked 18th in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes had the league's 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.76%).
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.1%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|31
|67
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|43
|61
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|50%
Sharks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Sharks gave up 315 total goals (3.8 per game), 30th in the league.
- The Sharks had 233 goals last season (2.8 per game), 25th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -82, they were 29th in the league.
- With 41 power-play goals (on 223 chances), the Sharks were 26th in the NHL.
- The Sharks scored on 18.39% of their power plays, No. 25 in the league.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Logan Couture
|82
|27
|40
|67
|35
|71
|47.4%
|Tomas Hertl
|79
|22
|41
|63
|39
|50
|54.8%
|Alexander Barabanov
|68
|15
|32
|47
|35
|28
|33.3%
|Mikael Granlund
|79
|10
|31
|41
|33
|38
|44.5%
|Mike Hoffman
|67
|14
|20
|34
|41
|19
|57.1%
