Coming off a defeat last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will visit the San Jose Sharks (who also lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO to see the match unfold as the Sharks look to beat the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)

The Hurricanes conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Their +52 goal differential was seventh-best in the league.

The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes scored last season (on 253 power-play chances) ranked 18th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes had the league's 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.76%).

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.1% Sebastian Aho 75 36 31 67 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 43 61 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 50%

Sharks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Sharks gave up 315 total goals (3.8 per game), 30th in the league.

The Sharks had 233 goals last season (2.8 per game), 25th in the league.

With a goal differential of -82, they were 29th in the league.

With 41 power-play goals (on 223 chances), the Sharks were 26th in the NHL.

The Sharks scored on 18.39% of their power plays, No. 25 in the league.

Sharks Key Players