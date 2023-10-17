Hurricanes vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - October 17
The injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (2-1) heading into their matchup with the San Jose Sharks (0-1-1) currently has three players. The matchup is scheduled for 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Svechnikov
|RW
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Suzuki
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Vasiliy Ponomarev
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mikael Granlund
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: San Jose, California
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Hurricanes Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Hurricanes ranked 15th in the NHL last season with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Carolina allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.
- Their +52 goal differential was seventh-best in the league.
Sharks Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Sharks had 233 goals last season (2.8 per game), 25th in the NHL.
- San Jose gave up 315 total goals (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- They had the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -82.
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-300)
|Sharks (+230)
|6
