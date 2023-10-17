Dmitry Orlov will be among those in action Tuesday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Looking to bet on Orlov's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Dmitry Orlov vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Orlov Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Orlov's plus-minus last season was +12, in 20:57 per game on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game six times last season in 66 games played, including multiple goals once.

Orlov had an assist in 23 games last season out of 66 games played, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability is 46.5% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Orlov has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Orlov Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

The Sharks ranked 30th in goals against, conceding 315 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-82) ranked 29th in the league.

