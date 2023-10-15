Panthers vs. Dolphins Injury Report — Week 6
Entering this week's action, the Carolina Panthers (0-5) have 14 players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Miami Dolphins (4-1) on Sunday, October 15 at Hard Rock Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .
The Panthers are coming off of a 42-24 loss to the Detroit Lions.
In their last game, the Dolphins beat the New York Giants 31-16.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Austin Corbett
|OG
|Knee
|Out
|Xavier Woods
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Donte Jackson
|CB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Brian Burns
|OLB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Vonn Bell
|S
|Quad
|Out
|Derrick Brown
|DT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Giovanni Ricci
|TE
|Shoulder
|Out
|Stephen Sullivan
|TE
|Hip
|Questionable
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|LB
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Calvin Throckmorton
|OG
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Chandler Zavala
|OG
|Neck
|Out
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|RB
|Ribs
|Out
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Connor Williams
|OL
|Groin
|Out
|Robert Jones
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Nik Needham
|CB
|Achilles
|Doubtful
|Jaelan Phillips
|LB
|Oblique
|Questionable
|Robert Hunt
|OL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
Panthers vs. Dolphins Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Panthers Season Insights
- With 294.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Panthers rank 23rd in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 13th, giving up 325.8 total yards per game.
- The Panthers rank 25th in points per game (18.2), but they've been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 28.8 points surrendered per contest.
- The Panthers rank 22nd in the NFL with 198.4 passing yards per game on offense, and they rank sixth with 185 passing yards ceded per contest on defense.
- Carolina is generating 96 rushing yards per game on offense this season (21st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 140.8 rushing yards per contest (26th-ranked) on defense.
- At -4, the Panthers have the 24th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with four forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) and eight turnovers committed (20th in NFL).
Panthers vs. Dolphins Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-14.5)
- Moneyline: Dolphins (-1100), Panthers (+700)
- Total: 47.5 points
