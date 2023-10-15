Keep up with your fantasy players, prop bets or just kick back and enjoy the fun in Week 6 of the NFL season with NFL RedZone. Follow along and catch every touchdown from every game of today's slate, plus get coverage of key drives, highlights of big plays and everything you need to stay on top of the busy day of football. Find out all about the matchups you can expect to see today by reading the article below.

Date/Time TV Odds
Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Falcons (-1.5)
Total: 42.5
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Dolphins (-14.5)
Total: 47.5
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Jaguars (-3.5)
Total: 44
New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Saints (-1.5)
Total: 42.5
San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: 49ers (-9.5)
Total: 36
Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Bengals (-3)
Total: 45
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Vikings (-3)
Total: 43.5
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Raiders (-3)
Total: 41.5
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Eagles (-6.5)
Total: 42.5
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Rams (-7)
Total: 47.5
Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Lions (-3)
Total: 42.5

