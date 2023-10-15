Will Ian Thomas Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ian Thomas was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 6 contest against the Miami Dolphins begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Thomas' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Thomas' season stats include 36 yards on two receptions (18 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted four times.
Ian Thomas Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Calf
- The Panthers have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Stephen Sullivan (questionable/hip): 0 Rec
- Giovanni Ricci (out/shoulder): 1 Rec; 2 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Panthers vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Thomas 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|4
|2
|36
|15
|0
|18
Thomas Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|2
|1
|28
|0
