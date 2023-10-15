Here's a peek at the injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (2-0), which currently has three players listed, as the Hurricanes ready for their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (0-1) at Honda Center on Sunday, October 15 at 8:30 PM ET.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Knee Ryan Suzuki C Out Undisclosed Vasiliy Ponomarev C Out Undisclosed

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brock McGinn LW Out Undisclosed Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Leo Carlsson C Out Lower Body

Hurricanes vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Hurricanes Season Insights (2022-23)

The Hurricanes' 262 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 15th in the league.

Defensively, Carolina was one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

They had the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

Ducks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the league.

Anaheim's total of 335 goals allowed (4.1 per game) was 32nd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-275) Ducks (+220) 6

