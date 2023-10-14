Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4) will face off against a fellow ACC foe, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Hokies favored to win by 1.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest matchup.
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Venue: Lane Stadium
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-1.5)
|48.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-1.5)
|48.5
|-125
|+104
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Wake Forest has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Demon Deacons have won their only game this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Virginia Tech has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
- The Hokies have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
