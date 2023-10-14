The Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Lane Stadium in an ACC clash.

Virginia Tech is putting up 23.5 points per game offensively this year (98th in the FBS), and is surrendering 26.7 points per game (77th) on defense. With 25.6 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Wake Forest ranks 90th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 44th, allowing 21.6 points per contest.

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Key Statistics

Wake Forest Virginia Tech 389 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.8 (91st) 338.4 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.8 (68th) 161.8 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.2 (91st) 227.2 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.7 (102nd) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (97th)

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has racked up 1,136 yards on 59.9% passing while collecting nine touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 64 yards .

Demond Claiborne has carried the ball 82 times for 371 yards, with three touchdowns.

Justice Ellison has run for 253 yards across 45 attempts.

Jahmal Banks has racked up 331 receiving yards on 32 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Taylor Morin has caught 19 passes and compiled 248 receiving yards (49.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Wesley Grimes' 12 catches (on 25 targets) have netted him 240 yards (48 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has thrown for 722 yards, completing 55.4% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 285 yards (47.5 ypg) on 76 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Bhayshul Tuten has racked up 330 yards on 79 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner. He's also caught 16 passes for 157 yards (26.2 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Jaylin Lane's 239 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has totaled 18 catches and three touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has hauled in 14 passes while averaging 34.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Dae'Quan Wright has been the target of 27 passes and hauled in 14 grabs for 162 yards, an average of 27 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Virginia Tech or Wake Forest gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.