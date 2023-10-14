In the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Hokies to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Virginia Tech (-1.5) Toss Up (48.5) Virginia Tech 25, Wake Forest 22

Week 7 ACC Predictions

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Demon Deacons based on the moneyline is 48.8%.

The Demon Deacons are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Wake Forest is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year.

No Demon Deacons four games with a set total this season have hit the over.

The average point total for Wake Forest this season is 8.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Hokies have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

The Hokies have won twice against the spread this year.

Virginia Tech has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Two Hokies games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.

The average point total for Virginia Tech games this season is 48.5, the same as the over/under for this matchup.

Demon Deacons vs. Hokies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia Tech 23.5 26.7 30.3 20.7 16.7 32.7 Wake Forest 25.6 21.6 29.7 22.3 19.5 20.5

