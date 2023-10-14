South Carolina vs. Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Florida Gators (4-2), with the 11th-ranked pass defense in the country, will visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3) and their 14th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Gators are just 2.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Carolina vs. Florida matchup.
South Carolina vs. Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
South Carolina vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Carolina Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Carolina (-2.5)
|51.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|South Carolina (-2.5)
|51.5
|-130
|+108
South Carolina vs. Florida Betting Trends
- South Carolina has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.
- The Gamecocks have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
- Florida has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Gators have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
