The No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) are 3.5-point favorites at home at Kenan Memorial Stadium against the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Both teams feature dynamic passing attacks, with the Tar Heels 11th in passing yards per game, and the Hurricanes 23rd. The over/under is 56.5 for the contest.

North Carolina has the 30th-ranked defense this year (19.0 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-best with 36.6 points per game. Miami (FL) has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking seventh-best in total offense (505.8 total yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (268.4 total yards allowed per game).

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

North Carolina vs Miami (FL) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -3.5 -105 -115 56.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

North Carolina Recent Performance

The Tar Heels have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, compiling 512.0 total yards per game over that stretch (19th-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, giving up 276.0 total yards per contest (37th).

The Tar Heels rank 32nd in scoring offense over the last three games (37.3 points per game), but they rank 24th-best in scoring defense over that timeframe (14.7 points per game allowed).

Over the last three games, North Carolina has been finding success on both offense and defense in terms of passing. During that stretch, it ranks second-best with 384.0 passing yards per game and 20th-best on defense with 152.0 passing yards surrendered per contest.

The Tar Heels have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three contests, compiling 128.0 rushing yards per game over that stretch (-40-worst). They've been more competent on defense, ceding 124.0 rushing yards per contest (84th-ranked).

Week 7 ACC Betting Trends

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina has posted a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

One of North Carolina's four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

North Carolina has won all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

North Carolina has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter and won each time.

The Tar Heels have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has been a dual threat for North Carolina so far this season. He has 1,629 passing yards, completing 72.1% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 174 yards (34.8 ypg) on 52 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has 461 rushing yards on 88 carries with seven touchdowns. He's also tacked on eight catches for 78 yards (15.6 per game).

Nate McCollum's leads his squad with 355 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 receptions (out of 34 targets) and scored one touchdown.

J.J. Jones has caught 18 passes for 318 yards (63.6 yards per game) this year.

Kobe Paysour has a total of 282 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Kaimon Rucker has collected 4.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 7.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

Cedric Gray, North Carolina's tackle leader, has 41 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

Alijah Huzzie leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 19 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

