The North Carolina Tar Heels are expected to win their matchup versus the Miami Hurricanes at 7:30 PM on Saturday, October 14, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (FL) (+3) Under (56.5) North Carolina 28, Miami (FL) 26

Week 7 ACC Predictions

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Tar Heels have a 60.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tar Heels have three wins in four games against the spread this year.

North Carolina has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

One of the Tar Heels' four games this season has hit the over.

The point total average for North Carolina games this season is 58.5, two points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The Hurricanes have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, the Hurricanes have compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

Out of theHurricanes' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Miami (FL) this year is 6.7 points lower than this game's over/under.

Tar Heels vs. Hurricanes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 36.6 19 37 18 41 24 Miami (FL) 39 14.6 38.5 16.5 41 7

