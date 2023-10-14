The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-1) will test their 24th-ranked rushing attack against the NC State Wolfpack (4-2), who have the No. 76 rush defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Blue Devils are favored by 3 points in the contest. The over/under is 43.5 for the game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Duke has been a top-25 unit, ranking 18th-best by giving up just 297.2 yards per game. The offense ranks 60th (404.2 yards per game). NC State ranks 72nd in the FBS with 29.2 points per game on offense, and it ranks 57th with 23.5 points given up per game on defense.

NC State vs. Duke Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Duke vs NC State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Duke -3 -115 -105 43.5 -115 -105 -160 +135

NC State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Wolfpack are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 307 yards per game (-89-worst in college football). On defense, they are giving up 369.7 (77th-ranked).

The Wolfpack are 13th-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (27.3 per game) and 25th-worst in points allowed (25).

In its past three games, NC State has thrown for 185.7 yards per game (-59-worst in the country), and conceded 290.7 in the air (-96-worst).

The Wolfpack are gaining 121.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-51-worst in college football), and allowing 79 per game (24th-best).

In their past three contests, the Wolfpack have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, NC State has hit the over once.

Week 7 ACC Betting Trends

NC State Betting Records & Stats

NC State has covered the spread once in five games this year.

The Wolfpack have not covered the spread this season (0-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Out of NC State's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

NC State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, NC State has been at least a +135 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 971 yards on 94-of-160 passing with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 281 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Michael Allen has racked up 38 carries and totaled 209 yards with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion leads his team with 347 receiving yards on 31 receptions with four touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has put up a 150-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 15 targets.

Trent Pennix's 12 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Davin Vann leads the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has three TFL and 19 tackles.

Payton Wilson is the team's top-tackler this year. He's collected 67 tackles, four TFL, 3.5 sacks, and one interception.

Robert Kennedy has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 19 tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defended to his name.

