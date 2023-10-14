NC State vs. Duke: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-1) will play a fellow ACC opponent, the NC State Wolfpack (4-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. NC State matchup in this article.
NC State vs. Duke Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
NC State vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-3.5)
|46.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Duke (-3.5)
|46.5
|-182
|+150
NC State vs. Duke Betting Trends
- NC State has covered just once in five games with a spread this year.
- The Wolfpack have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Duke has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Blue Devils have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
NC State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the ACC
|+750
|Bet $100 to win $750
