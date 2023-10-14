ACC foes match up when the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-1) and the NC State Wolfpack (4-2) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Duke ranks 45th in points scored this season (32.6 points per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 11.2 points allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, NC State is posting 354.5 total yards per contest (97th-ranked). It ranks 37th in the FBS on defense (338.2 total yards allowed per game).

NC State vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

NC State vs. Duke Key Statistics

NC State Duke 354.5 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.2 (98th) 338.2 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.2 (10th) 148.5 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.2 (24th) 206.0 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.0 (96th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 11 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 971 yards (161.8 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 58.8% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 281 yards (46.8 ypg) on 70 carries with three touchdowns.

Michael Allen has piled up 38 carries and totaled 209 yards with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion has hauled in 347 receiving yards on 31 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has seven receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 150 yards (25.0 yards per game) this year.

Trent Pennix has racked up 136 reciving yards (22.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has been a dual threat for Duke so far this season. He has 912 passing yards, completing 62.7% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 326 yards (65.2 ypg) on 47 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has carried the ball 52 times for 303 yards (60.6 per game) and eight touchdowns while also racking up 76 yards through the air.

Jordan Moore's leads his squad with 313 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 receptions (out of 37 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has put up a 299-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes on 37 targets.

Sahmir Hagans has hauled in 14 receptions for 125 yards, an average of 25.0 yards per game.

