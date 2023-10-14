The Navy Midshipmen (2-3) have an AAC matchup against the Charlotte 49ers (1-4). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Navy vs. Charlotte?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Charlotte 30, Navy 23

Charlotte 30, Navy 23 Navy has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Midshipmen have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.

Charlotte has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the 49ers have been at least a +120 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Midshipmen have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Charlotte (+3)



Charlotte (+3) This year Navy has one win against the spread.

The Midshipmen have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Charlotte has three wins against the spread in four games this season.

So far this year, the 49ers have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) Navy and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 44.5 points four times this season.

This season, three of Charlotte's games have finished with a combined score higher than 44.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 40 points per game, 4.5 points fewer than the over/under of 44.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Navy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.8 57.5 48 Implied Total AVG 32 31.5 32.5 ATS Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Charlotte

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51 52.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 36 30 38 ATS Record 3-1-0 0-1-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

