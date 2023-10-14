Best Bets & Odds for the Navy vs. Charlotte Game – Saturday, October 14
The Navy Midshipmen (2-3) have an AAC matchup against the Charlotte 49ers (1-4). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Navy vs. Charlotte?
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Charlotte 30, Navy 23
- Navy has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- The Midshipmen have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.
- Charlotte has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
- This season, the 49ers have been at least a +120 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Midshipmen have an implied win probability of 60.0%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Charlotte (+3)
- This year Navy has one win against the spread.
- The Midshipmen have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Charlotte has three wins against the spread in four games this season.
- So far this year, the 49ers have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44.5)
- Navy and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 44.5 points four times this season.
- This season, three of Charlotte's games have finished with a combined score higher than 44.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 40 points per game, 4.5 points fewer than the over/under of 44.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Navy
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.8
|57.5
|48
|Implied Total AVG
|32
|31.5
|32.5
|ATS Record
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
Charlotte
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51
|52.5
|50.5
|Implied Total AVG
|36
|30
|38
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-4
|0-1
|0-3
