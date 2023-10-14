Hurricanes vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) and Los Angeles Kings (0-1) square off at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO. The Hurricanes knocked off the Ottawa Senators 5-3 in their most recent outing, while the Kings are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
Hurricanes vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-130)
|Kings (+110)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes recorded a 15-11 mark last season as favorites on the moneyline.
- Carolina was 15-11 (57.7%) a season ago when it played with moneyline odds of -130 or stronger.
- The Hurricanes' implied moneyline win probability is 56.5% in this matchup.
- Carolina and its opponent combined to outscore Saturday's total (6 goals) 46 times last season.
Hurricanes vs Kings Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Kings Rankings
|Hurricanes 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|274 (10th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (16th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|68 (4th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- The Hurricanes ranked 15th in the NHL last season with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Carolina gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- They had the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52.
- The 50 power-play goals Carolina put up last season (on 253 chances) ranked 18th in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes' 19.76% power-play conversion rate was 20th in the league.
- Carolina scored 11 shorthanded goals last season.
- The Hurricanes' 84.38% penalty-kill success rate was second-best in the league.
- The Hurricanes had the fifth-best faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 52.9%.
- Carolina scored on 9.2% of its shots as a team (26th in league).
- The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.
