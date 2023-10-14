The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-3) visit the Austin Peay Governors (3-2) at Fortera Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Austin Peay ranks 26th in scoring defense this season (22.4 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in the FCS with 34.6 points per game. Gardner-Webb ranks 96th with 314 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 44th with 328.4 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Gardner-Webb vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

Gardner-Webb vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics

Gardner-Webb Austin Peay 314 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.4 (29th) 328.4 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.2 (63rd) 126.4 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.2 (49th) 187.6 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.2 (11th) 8 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has 938 passing yards, or 187.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.1% of his passes and has tossed seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 16.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Narii Gaither has run for 339 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also added 12 catches, totaling 78 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Jayden Brown has 149 receiving yards (29.8 ypg) on eight catches and three touchdowns while piling up 157 rushing yards on 40 carries with three touchdowns.

Ephraim Floyd paces his team with 159 receiving yards on 16 receptions with one touchdown.

Brennan McGuire has racked up 148 reciving yards (29.6 ypg) this season.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has racked up 1,345 yards (269 ypg) on 109-of-162 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 115 rushing yards (23 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jevon Jackson, has carried the ball 72 times for 447 yards (89.4 per game), scoring four times.

This season, CJ Evans Jr. has carried the ball 29 times for 153 yards (30.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Trey Goodman's leads his squad with 297 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 receptions (out of 13 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Kam Thomas has caught 16 passes for 249 yards (49.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Tre Shackelford has hauled in 21 receptions for 232 yards, an average of 46.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

