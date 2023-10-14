When the Austin Peay Governors square off against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection model predicts the Governors will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Gardner-Webb vs. Austin Peay Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Austin Peay (-10) 56.9 Austin Peay 33, Gardner-Webb 23

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

The Runnin' Bulldogs have covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

One of the Runnin' Bulldogs' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Governors games.

Runnin' Bulldogs vs. Governors 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Austin Peay 34.6 22.4 63 3 27.5 27.3 Gardner-Webb 22.8 31.8 32.5 21.5 16.3 38.7

