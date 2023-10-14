The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-1) will test their 24th-ranked running game against the NC State Wolfpack (4-2), who have the No. 76 rush defense in college football, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Blue Devils are favored by 3 points in the game. The over/under is set at 43.5 for the contest.

Duke ranks 60th in total offense this season (404.2 yards per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking 18th-best in the FBS with 404.2 yards allowed per game. NC State is accumulating 29.2 points per contest on offense this season (72nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 23.5 points per game (57th-ranked) on defense.

Duke vs. NC State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Duke vs NC State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Duke -3 -115 -105 43.5 -115 -105 -160 +135

Duke Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Blue Devils' offense play poorly, ranking -47-worst in the FBS in total yards (377.3 total yards per game). They rank 40th on the other side of the ball (283.7 total yards allowed per game).

The Blue Devils rank 80th in scoring offense over the last three contests (31.0 points per game), but they rank 21st-best in scoring defense during that timeframe (14.0 points per game surrendered).

Duke has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three games, compiling 200.3 passing yards per game during that stretch (-35-worst). It has been more competent on defense, ceding 166.3 passing yards per game (43rd-ranked).

Over the Blue Devils' last three games, they rank 78th in rushing offense (177.0 rushing yards per game) and 74th in rushing defense (117.3 rushing yards per game surrendered).

Duke Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Duke has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point favorites in two of two games this season.

Out of Duke's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Duke has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Duke has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Blue Devils have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 912 yards, completing 62.7% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 326 yards (65.2 ypg) on 47 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has collected 303 yards on 52 attempts, scoring eight times. He's caught five passes for 76 yards (15.2 per game), as well.

Jordan Moore's 313 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has totaled 24 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 299 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Sahmir Hagans has a total of 125 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 throws.

Aeneas Peebles has 2.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Duke's tackle leader, Tre Freeman, has 32 tackles and 0.5 sacks this year.

Myles Jones leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording six tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

