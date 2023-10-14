The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-1) and the NC State Wolfpack (4-2) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in a battle of ACC opponents.

On the defensive side of the ball, Duke has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best by allowing only 11.2 points per game. The offense ranks 45th (32.6 points per game). NC State ranks 73rd in the FBS with 29.2 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 57th with 23.5 points allowed per contest on defense.

Duke vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Duke vs. NC State Key Statistics

Duke NC State 404.2 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.5 (83rd) 297.2 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.2 (55th) 198.2 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.5 (74th) 206 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206 (96th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (17th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard leads Duke with 912 yards (182.4 ypg) on 79-of-126 passing with three touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 326 rushing yards on 47 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Waters has piled up 303 yards on 52 attempts, scoring eight times. He's caught five passes for 76 yards (15.2 per game), as well.

Jordan Moore's team-high 313 yards as a receiver have come on 24 receptions (out of 37 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has caught 23 passes for 299 yards (59.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Sahmir Hagans' 14 catches have yielded 125 yards.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 971 yards on 94-of-160 passing with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 281 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Michael Allen has piled up 209 yards (on 38 carries) with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion has racked up 347 receiving yards on 31 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has seven receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 150 yards (25 yards per game) this year.

Trent Pennix's 11 catches (on 12 targets) have netted him 136 yards (22.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

