In the contest between the Duke Blue Devils and NC State Wolfpack on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM, our projection system expects the Blue Devils to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Duke vs. NC State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (-3) Over (43.5) Duke 33, NC State 14

Week 7 ACC Predictions

Duke Betting Info (2023)

The Blue Devils have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

Against the spread, the Blue Devils are 3-1-0 this season.

Duke has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Two of the Blue Devils' four games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 43.5, 6.3 points fewer than the average total in Duke games thus far this season.

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack is 1-3-1 against the spread this year.

NC State is winless against the spread (0-1-1) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

The Wolfpack have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average point total for NC State this year is 5.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Blue Devils vs. Wolfpack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Duke 32.6 11.2 30.5 12.3 41.0 7.0 NC State 29.2 23.5 31.8 26.5 24.0 17.5

