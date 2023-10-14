The Butler Bulldogs (4-2) and the Davidson Wildcats (3-2) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl in a battle of Pioneer League opponents.

On the defensive side of the ball, Butler has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best by allowing just 225.8 yards per game. The offense ranks 41st (381.2 yards per game). Things have been positive for Davidson on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up 488.8 total yards per game (third-best) and surrendering only 245.2 total yards per game (10th-best).

Davidson vs. Butler Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl

Davidson vs. Butler Key Statistics

Davidson Butler 488.8 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.2 (24th) 245.2 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.8 (12th) 310.6 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.5 (14th) 178.2 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.7 (101st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has racked up 684 yards (136.8 per game) while completing 73.8% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 179 yards .

Mari Adams has carried the ball 72 times for 455 yards, with six touchdowns.

Mason Sheron has run for 333 yards across 46 carries, scoring six touchdowns.

Aaron Maione has registered 11 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 188 (37.6 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times and has one touchdown.

Brody Reina has put up a 170-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught seven passes on six targets.

Maxwell Weaver's five grabs (on three targets) have netted him 125 yards (25 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka has thrown for 959 yards, completing 60.9% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 263 yards (43.8 ypg) on 62 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jyran Mitchell has racked up 718 yards on 109 carries while finding the end zone nine times as a runner.

Ethan Loss' leads his squad with 257 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 16 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Luke Wooten has caught 16 passes for 148 yards (24.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Ryan Lezon's nine grabs are good enough for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

