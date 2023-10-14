The Charlotte 49ers (1-4) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home AAC matchup against the Navy Midshipmen (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The game has a 43.5-point over/under.

Navy has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 23rd-worst with 21.6 points per game. The defense ranks 84th in the FBS (27.6 points allowed per game). Charlotte ranks ninth-worst in points per game (18.4), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 84th in the FBS with 27.6 points ceded per contest.

Navy vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Navy -3.5 -105 -115 43.5 -105 -115 -160 +135

Charlotte Recent Performance

In their past three games, the 49ers are gaining 299 yards per game (-93-worst in college football) and conceding 442 (second-worst), placing them among the poorest teams in both categories.

The 49ers are scoring 16 points per game in their past three games (-98-worst in college football), and allowing 32.3 per game (-64-worst).

Charlotte is -54-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (188.3), and -89-worst in passing yards allowed (286.7).

The 49ers are gaining 110.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-69-worst in college football), and giving up 155.3 per game (-5-worst).

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Out of Charlotte's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

This season, Charlotte has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey leads Charlotte with 459 yards on 38-of-59 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones has rushed for 316 yards on 62 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Durell Robinson has rushed for 166 yards on 40 carries with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera has hauled in 286 receiving yards on 23 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jairus Mack has seven receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 148 yards (29.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Colin Weber's 13 receptions (on 16 targets) have netted him 139 yards (27.8 ypg).

Eyabi Anoma leads the team with four sacks, and also has four TFL and 24 tackles.

Nikhai Hill-Green, Charlotte's tackle leader, has 33 tackles, four TFL, and one sack this year.

Kameron Howard has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 10 tackles and two passes defended.

