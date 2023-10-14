Our computer model predicts the Charlotte 49ers will take down the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, October 14 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Jerry Richardson Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Charlotte vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Charlotte (+3) Over (44.5) Charlotte 30, Navy 23

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

The 49ers have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The 49ers are 3-1-0 ATS this season.

In games it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this year, Charlotte is 3-1 against the spread.

The 49ers have hit the over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

The average total in Charlotte games this year is 6.5 more points than the point total of 44.5 for this outing.

Navy Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Midshipmen a 58.3% chance to win.

The Midshipmen have one win against the spread this year.

Navy has not covered the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Two Midshipmen games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.

Navy games have had an average of 52.8 points this season, 8.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

49ers vs. Midshipmen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Navy 21.6 27.6 27.0 22.7 24.0 28.0 Charlotte 18.4 27.6 24.5 22.0 14.3 31.3

