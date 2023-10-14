Charlotte vs. Navy Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Our computer model predicts the Charlotte 49ers will take down the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, October 14 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Jerry Richardson Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Charlotte vs. Navy Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Charlotte (+3)
|Over (44.5)
|Charlotte 30, Navy 23
Week 7 AAC Predictions
Charlotte Betting Info (2023)
- The 49ers have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The 49ers are 3-1-0 ATS this season.
- In games it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this year, Charlotte is 3-1 against the spread.
- The 49ers have hit the over in two of four games with a set total (50%).
- The average total in Charlotte games this year is 6.5 more points than the point total of 44.5 for this outing.
Navy Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Midshipmen a 58.3% chance to win.
- The Midshipmen have one win against the spread this year.
- Navy has not covered the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- Two Midshipmen games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.
- Navy games have had an average of 52.8 points this season, 8.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
49ers vs. Midshipmen 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Navy
|21.6
|27.6
|27.0
|22.7
|24.0
|28.0
|Charlotte
|18.4
|27.6
|24.5
|22.0
|14.3
|31.3
