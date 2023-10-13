North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Wilson County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Wilson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Eastern Wayne High School at Beddingfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Johnston High School at Hunt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake High School at Fike High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
