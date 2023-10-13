Root for your favorite local high school football team in Wilson County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Wilson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Eastern Wayne High School at Beddingfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Conference: Neuse 6 2A

Neuse 6 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Johnston High School at Hunt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake High School at Fike High School