We have 2023 high school football action in Wake County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Sanderson High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13

6:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: CAP 6 4A

CAP 6 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Apex Friendship High School at Cary High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens Drive High School at Broughton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: CAP 6 4A

CAP 6 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake High School at Fike High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Hope High School at Holly Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Holly Springs, NC

Holly Springs, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Knightdale High School at Rolesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Rolesville, NC

Rolesville, NC Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Northern Athletic 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Enloe Magnet High School at Leesville Road High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: CAP 6 4A

CAP 6 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wake Forest High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Northern Athletic 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleveland High School at Southeast Raleigh High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Apex High School at Middle Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Millbrook High School at Wakefield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Northern Athletic 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Level High School at Panther Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Harrells Christian Academy at GRACE Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Garner Magnet High School at Fuquay-Varina High School