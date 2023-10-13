North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Union County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Union County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Stanly High School at Parkwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palisades High School at Marvin Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont High School at Forest Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Marshville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sun Valley High School at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cuthbertson High School at Porter Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Indian Trail, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.