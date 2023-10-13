North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Surry County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
North Wilkes High School at East Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Pilot Mountain, NC
- Conference: Conference 37 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alleghany High School at Elkin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Elkin, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
