North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stanly County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stanly County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Stanly County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Stanly High School at Parkwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Stanly High School at South Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Norwood, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pleasant High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Albemarle, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
