High school football competition in Sampson County, North Carolina is happening this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Sampson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Lakewood High School at Hobbton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Newton Grove, NC
    • Conference: Carolina 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harrells Christian Academy at GRACE Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • Conference: NCISAA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Midway High School at Clinton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Clinton, NC
    • Conference: Southeastern Athletic 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

