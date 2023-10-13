North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sampson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Sampson County, North Carolina is happening this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lakewood High School at Hobbton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Newton Grove, NC
- Conference: Carolina 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harrells Christian Academy at GRACE Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midway High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Clinton, NC
- Conference: Southeastern Athletic 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
