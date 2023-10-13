This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Rowan County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Rowan County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

South Rowan High School at Jay M. Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Salisbury High School at Lexington Senior High School