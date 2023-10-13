North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rockingham County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Rockingham County, North Carolina this week? We have what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Dudley High School at Rockingham County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walkertown High School at Reidsville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Stokes High School at Dalton McMichael High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mayodan, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.