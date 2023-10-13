North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Richmond County, North Carolina is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Richmond County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lee County High School at Richmond Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Rockingham, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.