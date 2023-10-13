This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Person County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Pitt County
  • Randolph County
  • Forsyth County
  • Perquimans County

    • Person County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Eastern Alamance High School at Person High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Roxboro, NC
    • Conference: Central 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.