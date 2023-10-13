North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pamlico County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Pamlico County, North Carolina is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Pamlico County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Pamlico County High School at East Carteret High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Beaufort, NC
- Conference: Coastal Plains 1A/2A
