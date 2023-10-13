North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Moore County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Moore County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Moore County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Graham High School at North Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Robbins, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinecrest High School at Scotland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Laurinburg, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
