North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
High school football action in Johnston County, North Carolina is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
South Johnston High School at Hunt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Creek High School at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Princeton, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles B Aycock High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Benson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Johnston High School at Goldsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at Southeast Raleigh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithfield- Selma High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Dudley, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
